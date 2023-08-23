trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652656
Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3’s Moon Landing, Let’s Know 10 Unknown Facts About The Lunar Mission

|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
On Wednesday, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will try to land down in an unexplored area near the south pole of the Moon. The Lander Module, which consists of the Pragyan rover and the Vikram lander, s scheduled to touch down on the Moon's south face at around 18:04 hours IST today.
MP: Special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
MP: Special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Watch: Ex-Deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah’s Emotional Breaks Down After KCR Denies Him BRS Ticket
Watch: Ex-Deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah’s Emotional Breaks Down After KCR Denies Him BRS Ticket
Johannesburg (South Africa): PM Narendra Modi arrives at Sandton convention centre for 15TH Brics Summit
Johannesburg (South Africa): PM Narendra Modi arrives at Sandton convention centre for 15TH Brics Summit
Chandrayaan 3 Big Update: Chandrayaan sent a picture of that part of the moon, there was a stir after seeing it. ISRO
Chandrayaan 3 Big Update: Chandrayaan sent a picture of that part of the moon, there was a stir after seeing it. ISRO
Chandrayaan 3: Vikram Lander will lose contact, how will Chandrayaan land? ISRO | mission moon
Chandrayaan 3: Vikram Lander will lose contact, how will Chandrayaan land? ISRO | mission moon

