Ahlan Modi' Event Abu Dhabi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra Unveils PM Modi's Gratitude And Temple Inauguration

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Explore the highlights of the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi as Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra unveils Prime Minister Modi's expressions of gratitude. Discover the significance of the UAE President's commitment to bilateral ties and support for the Indian community. The Prime Minister also acknowledges the generous grant of land for the BAPS Temple, setting the stage for a remarkable moment in India-UAE relations.

