AI is no longer just a buzzword, it’s reshaping India’s talent landscape in real time. In our special series, Beyond AI, CVs & JDs with LinkedIn, we decode how technology is reshaping hiring and what it will take for professionals to stand out to recruiters. In Episode 1, join Gitanjli as she sits down with industry leaders Ruchee Anand, APAC VP of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, India and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro, to explore how recruiters are leaning on spotting and building the right talent faster, focusing on strategic advisory, and building future-ready teams that fuel growth.