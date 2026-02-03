videoDetails

AI isn’t here to replace experience, It’s here to redefine relevance!

AI isn’t here to replace experience. It’s here to redefine relevance. In the final episode of Beyond AI, CVs & JDs with LinkedIn, we explore how professionals can stay relevant in an AI-powered world of work. From learning new skills and unlearning old habits to building authentic profiles and connecting with purpose, the conversation unpacks how professionals across generations can grow their careers in the AI era. Join Zee Media’s Gitanjli in conversation with Ruchee Anand, APAC VP of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro, as they share practical insights on skills, mindset, and leadership in the age of AI. #BeyondAICVsJDs #AIInHiring #RecruitmentTrends #HiringSmarter #FutureOfWork #LinkedIn