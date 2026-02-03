Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish3013543https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/ai-isn-t-here-to-replace-experience-it-s-here-to-redefine-relevance-3013543.html
NewsVideos AI isn’t here to replace experience, It’s here to redefine relevance!
videoDetails

AI isn’t here to replace experience, It’s here to redefine relevance!

Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
AI isn’t here to replace experience. It’s here to redefine relevance. In the final episode of Beyond AI, CVs & JDs with LinkedIn, we explore how professionals can stay relevant in an AI-powered world of work. From learning new skills and unlearning old habits to building authentic profiles and connecting with purpose, the conversation unpacks how professionals across generations can grow their careers in the AI era. Join Zee Media’s Gitanjli in conversation with Ruchee Anand, APAC VP of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro, as they share practical insights on skills, mindset, and leadership in the age of AI. #BeyondAICVsJDs #AIInHiring #RecruitmentTrends #HiringSmarter #FutureOfWork #LinkedIn

All Videos

Budget 2026: Here’s what people want!
Play Icon02:26
Budget 2026: Here’s what people want!
AI is redefining how skills are identified, assessed, matched to roles across India’s job market.
Play Icon09:07
AI is redefining how skills are identified, assessed, matched to roles across India’s job market.
#Erfan Soltani: The Face of Iran's Protest Movement Facing Execution
Play Icon02:22
#Erfan Soltani: The Face of Iran's Protest Movement Facing Execution
PSLV-EOS-N1Mission Anomaly What the Earth Observation Satellite Was..
Play Icon02:58
PSLV-EOS-N1Mission Anomaly What the Earth Observation Satellite Was..
What Is Enforcement Directorate and Who Controls It? The controversy on I-PAC
Play Icon02:26
What Is Enforcement Directorate and Who Controls It? The controversy on I-PAC

Trending Videos

Budget 2026: Here’s what people want!
play icon2:26
Budget 2026: Here’s what people want!
AI is redefining how skills are identified, assessed, matched to roles across India’s job market.
play icon9:7
AI is redefining how skills are identified, assessed, matched to roles across India’s job market.
#Erfan Soltani: The Face of Iran's Protest Movement Facing Execution
play icon2:22
#Erfan Soltani: The Face of Iran's Protest Movement Facing Execution
PSLV-EOS-N1Mission Anomaly What the Earth Observation Satellite Was..
play icon2:58
PSLV-EOS-N1Mission Anomaly What the Earth Observation Satellite Was..
What Is Enforcement Directorate and Who Controls It? The controversy on I-PAC
play icon2:26
What Is Enforcement Directorate and Who Controls It? The controversy on I-PAC