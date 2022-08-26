AIMIM chief urges to ensure peaceful Friday prayers following Raja Singh’s arrest

Soon after the arrest of BJP leader T Raja Singh over his derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on August 25 in Hyderabad, urged the people to ensure peaceful Friday prayers as the demand to arrest the BJP leader has been met. “Our biggest demand, of getting Raja Singh arrested, has been fulfilled under PD Act. I urge all to ensure peaceful Friday prayers tomorrow,” the AIMIM chief said.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

