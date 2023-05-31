NewsVideos
AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi Challenges BJP Govt To Carry Out A Surgical Strike On China

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to carry out a surgical strike on China. His remarks came in the backdrop of its state chief Bandi Sanjay's claim that it will launch a "surgical strike in Telangana's Old City".

