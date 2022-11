Air Pollution: Delhi govt lifts ban on plying of BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel four wheelers

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Amid the deteriorating air pollution in Delhi, the government lifted the ban on plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four wheelers from November 14. Several trucks were seen entering the national capital at the Ghazipur border following the lift on the ban.