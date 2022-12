videoDetails

Air Pollution increases in India's Finance Capital Mumbai, beats smog-filled Delhi

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

At 308, Mumbai's air quality index was worse than Delhi's 262 on Thursday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research. This is the second time this winter the city's AQI has been higher than the capital's, November 15 is the first. Air Pollution increases in India's Finance Capital Mumbai, beats smog-filled Delhi