Airbnb host gets ₹1.28 Lakh bill as couple leaves taps and gas on for 25 days | Zee News English An Airbnb host was left with a humongous $1,570 bill after the couple who stayed there left the taps and gas on for 25 days to punish the host. According to the Independent, the guests did this as a form of retaliation after being unable to cancel their reservation. The Chinese couple had come to South Korea and stayed in the rental property for 25 days. The incident resulted in a massive utility bill for the host, identified as Lee.

