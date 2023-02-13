videoDetails

Ajay-Kajol's Daughter Nysa Brutally Trolled as she Struggles Walking in High Heels, Netizens Call her 'Nasha Devgan'

Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

B-Town Gen Z celebs - Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Aryan Khan and others from the industry assembled at a plush Mumbai restaurant on Sunday night and had a blast. Several photos and videos from the events were shared on social media and showed that these young youth icons were all dressed up for the party night. One such video is going viral on social media where Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan can be seen leaving the party, netizens are sure that she is drunk as she couldn't walk properly.