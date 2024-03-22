Advertisement
Akhilesh's big statement on Kejriwal's arrest

|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by ED. CM Kejriwal has been arrested in the Delhi liquor scam case. Reactions have started coming from the opposition on the arrest of CM Kejriwal. Watch who said what?

