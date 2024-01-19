trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711188
AKSU Protest Halts Vande Bharat Express for Kamtapur State Demand in Jalpaiguri

Jan 19, 2024
The All Kamtapur Students' Union (AKSU) stages a protest, blocking Vande Bharat Express near Betgara railway station in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The demonstration is in support of their demand for a separate state of Kamtapur. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation and the ongoing demands of the protesters.

