Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in a fatal shooting on 'Rush' film set

| Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in a fatal shooting on 'Rush' film set. Shooting with a mimic-gun lands Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin in trouble. The Emmy-winning Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin allegedly shot cinematographer Halya Hutchins in an accident. He is now charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of the cinematographer