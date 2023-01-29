NewsVideos
Alia Bhatt glowing after slaying 108 Surya Namaskaras for the first time | Zee News English

Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her baby daughter Raha with husband Ranbir Kapoor in November, has long been a fan of yoga and recently, the actor hit a new milestone after completing 108 Surya Namaskaras. The actor had earlier opened up about her postpartum fitness after she resumed working out shortly after having a baby. Alia Bhatt glowing after slaying 108 Surya Namaskaras for the first time | Zee News English

