All about Women’s Asia Cup 2022: When is India vs Pakistan, Top stats, TV timings

| Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

India vs Pakistan is one of the biggest rivalries not just in cricket but in any sports. Recently Rohit Shama-led Indian men's cricket team faced arch-rivals and now it's time for Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India to face Pakistan in the much-awaited contest.