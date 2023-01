videoDetails

All 'Made in India', Indian army displays indigenous weapons before Republic Day parade

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Republic Day 2023: Indian Army on Tuesday showcased Made in India weapon systems including the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles, at India Gate ahead of Republic Day.