videoDetails

Allahabad HC grants bail to mastermind of Sambhal violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Zafar Ali, the head of Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal, has got bail from the court. He was arrested on 23 March 2025 on charges of violence and was in jail for four months. Recently, the court rejected his bail plea.