Allowing WFH in all SEZ units is in country’s favour: Piyush Goyal

Indian government has decided to allow work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors, informed Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on September 13. “We've decided to allow work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors as a request for it has come from many quarters. Allowing work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors is in country’s favour,” said Piyush Goyal.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Indian government has decided to allow work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors, informed Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on September 13. “We've decided to allow work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors as a request for it has come from many quarters. Allowing work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors is in country’s favour,” said Piyush Goyal.