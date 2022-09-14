NewsVideos

Allowing WFH in all SEZ units is in country’s favour: Piyush Goyal

Indian government has decided to allow work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors, informed Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on September 13. “We've decided to allow work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors as a request for it has come from many quarters. Allowing work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors is in country’s favour,” said Piyush Goyal.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
Indian government has decided to allow work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors, informed Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on September 13. “We've decided to allow work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors as a request for it has come from many quarters. Allowing work from home in all Special Economic Zone sectors is in country’s favour,” said Piyush Goyal.

All Videos

New rule on 'free electricity' in Delhi, subsidy will not be available without applying
2:39
New rule on 'free electricity' in Delhi, subsidy will not be available without applying
Ajay Mahawar's reaction on Delhi government's new electricity subsidy rule
1:8
Ajay Mahawar's reaction on Delhi government's new electricity subsidy rule
Badhir News: Terrorist Masood Azhar under security of Pakistan Army
5:26
Badhir News: Terrorist Masood Azhar under security of Pakistan Army
Big action on mafia Atiq Ahmed, three properties worth 16 crores will be attached
2:0
Big action on mafia Atiq Ahmed, three properties worth 16 crores will be attached
Viral Video: Accident victim ferried to hospital on JCB
3:2
Viral Video: Accident victim ferried to hospital on JCB

Trending Videos

2:39
New rule on 'free electricity' in Delhi, subsidy will not be available without applying
1:8
Ajay Mahawar's reaction on Delhi government's new electricity subsidy rule
5:26
Badhir News: Terrorist Masood Azhar under security of Pakistan Army
2:0
Big action on mafia Atiq Ahmed, three properties worth 16 crores will be attached
3:2
Viral Video: Accident victim ferried to hospital on JCB