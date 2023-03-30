videoDetails

Allu Arjun Completes 20 Years In The Films Industry; A Look At His Inspiring Journey

| Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 02:50 AM IST

Allu Arjun Completes 20 Years In The Films Industry; A Look At His Inspiring Journey Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and versatile actors in the Telugu film industry. With his unique style, impeccable acting skills, and charm, he has managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry. Over the past two decades, Allu Arjun has given numerous hit films and has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. On that note, we will take a look at Allu Arjun's inspiring journey in the Telugu film industry.