Almonds can help cut calories, finds research

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

While losing weight can be a thankless job, new research by the University of South Australia suggests that a handful of almonds can help keep additional pounds at bay. Researchers, who studied how almonds can alter human appetite, discovered that a snack of 30-50 grams of almonds could encourage people to consume fewer kilojoules each day.