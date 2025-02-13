videoDetails

amanatullah Khan filed anticipatory bail petition in the court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

Amanatullah Khan FIR Update: It has been 60 hours since Amanatullah absconded. And the police is searching for him. Meanwhile, the big news is that Amanatullah has filed an interim bail petition fearing arrest. Amanatullah has filed this petition in Rouse Avenue Court. And it is to be heard today. Amanatullah Khan is accused of clashing with the police and helping the accused escape from custody. After this, the police had said that he is absconding.