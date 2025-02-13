Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2858214https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/amanatullah-khan-filed-anticipatory-bail-petition-in-the-court-2858214.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

amanatullah Khan filed anticipatory bail petition in the court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amanatullah Khan FIR Update: It has been 60 hours since Amanatullah absconded. And the police is searching for him. Meanwhile, the big news is that Amanatullah has filed an interim bail petition fearing arrest. Amanatullah has filed this petition in Rouse Avenue Court. And it is to be heard today. Amanatullah Khan is accused of clashing with the police and helping the accused escape from custody. After this, the police had said that he is absconding.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Tension Grips Hyderabad After Meat Found at Temple
Play Icon29:36
Taal Thok Ke: Tension Grips Hyderabad After Meat Found at Temple
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces to rename 54 villages
Play Icon06:02
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces to rename 54 villages
Millions Gather At Maha Kumbh For Magh Purnima Mahasnan
Play Icon03:59
Millions Gather At Maha Kumbh For Magh Purnima Mahasnan
Taal Thok Ke: Will Delhi's Mustafabad Be Renamed Shiv Puri?
Play Icon29:48
Taal Thok Ke: Will Delhi's Mustafabad Be Renamed Shiv Puri?
Delhi to adopt Yogi Model?
Play Icon02:12
Delhi to adopt Yogi Model?

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Tension Grips Hyderabad After Meat Found at Temple
play icon29:36
Taal Thok Ke: Tension Grips Hyderabad After Meat Found at Temple
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces to rename 54 villages
play icon6:2
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announces to rename 54 villages
Millions Gather At Maha Kumbh For Magh Purnima Mahasnan
play icon3:59
Millions Gather At Maha Kumbh For Magh Purnima Mahasnan
Taal Thok Ke: Will Delhi's Mustafabad Be Renamed Shiv Puri?
play icon29:48
Taal Thok Ke: Will Delhi's Mustafabad Be Renamed Shiv Puri?
Delhi to adopt Yogi Model?
play icon2:12
Delhi to adopt Yogi Model?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK