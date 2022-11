Amber Heard’s twitter account mysteriously disappears after Elon Musk acquired Twitter

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

A few days after Elon Musk took over Twitter as the new head, Amber Heard's profile vanished. Netizens took to the social media platform to find out if Amber Heard deleted her page or if it was Elon Musk's decision. For the uninitiated, Elon Musk and Amber Heard were dating for nearly two years after she got divorced from Johnny Depp.