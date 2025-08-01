videoDetails

America to extract Pakistan’s oil

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Pakistan, which has made enmity with India its religion, has become completely blind... Pakistan, which has forgotten all its good and bad, is ready to pay any price to maintain enmity... In this sequence, Pakistan has now sold its integrity to its new master America... Earlier, America had offered such a deal to India to hurt the Sanasani faith, which India rejected outright... But Pakistan, by selling its mortgaged honour to America, has once again proved that it is not going to improve...