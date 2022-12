Amid Rajasthan tussle, CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot danced with Rahul Gandhi on stage

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot who put their animosity behind them to put up a united face of the party were seen dancing together on Sunday as they welcomed Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to the state.