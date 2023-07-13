trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634947
Amid water level surge, Yamuna water enters Red fort

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Water from the overflowing Yamuna river has reached Red fort, one of the historical sites located in the old Delhi area. Drone footage shared by news agency ANI, shows roads inundated with people walking in knee-deep water.
