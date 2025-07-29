Advertisement
Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over Operation Sindoor

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
The monsoon session of Parliament is going on. The proceedings in both the houses have been quite uproarious so far. Operation Sindoor is being discussed for the second consecutive day today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is addressing the Lok Sabha. It is being told that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also address the House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also be present during this time. Earlier, there was a heated debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that political and military objectives were achieved through Operation Sindoor, but it is wrong and baseless to say that this campaign was stopped under any pressure.

