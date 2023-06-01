NewsVideos
Amit Shah reviews security in Manipur, meets members from Meitei and Kuki communities

Jun 01, 2023
Following the incidents of fresh violence in Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with senior security of officials in Moreh on May 31. During the meeting, he also held a talk with the Kuki delegation and others. He also paid a visit to the Kuki relief camp in Kangpokpi and Meitei relief camp in Imphal. Taking to Twitter, he said, “We are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring their return to their homes.” Notably, HM Shah is on a four-day visit to Manipur for the security situation in the state.

