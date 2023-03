videoDetails

Amritpal Seach Still Underway, What Has Been The Story So Far?

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is on the run as the Punjab Police launched a state-wide crackdown on elements of Waris Punjab De on Saturday. The police have arrested 112 people on charges of spreading communal tension in the state. The preparations for this operation were going on for the last few days. The Punjab police were bolstered especially after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.