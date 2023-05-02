videoDetails

Anand Mohan freed: I have confidence in the judiciary, says wife of G Krishnaiah

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

Uma Devi, wife of Late IAS officer G Krishnaiah while speaking to ANI on May 02 exuded faith in the judiciary after the release of Anand Mohan Singh from jail. She was speaking on the Supreme Court’s decision to hear her plea challenging the premature release of Anand Mohan Singh. She said, “I have confidence in the judiciary and they will do justice to the case and they will guide the Chief Minister to reverse this case.” The release of Anand Mohan Singh has been in the news as he was serving life imprisonment for instigating the 1994 murder of IAS officer G Krishnaiah.