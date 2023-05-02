NewsVideos
videoDetails

Anand Mohan freed: I have confidence in the judiciary, says wife of G Krishnaiah

|Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Uma Devi, wife of Late IAS officer G Krishnaiah while speaking to ANI on May 02 exuded faith in the judiciary after the release of Anand Mohan Singh from jail. She was speaking on the Supreme Court’s decision to hear her plea challenging the premature release of Anand Mohan Singh. She said, “I have confidence in the judiciary and they will do justice to the case and they will guide the Chief Minister to reverse this case.” The release of Anand Mohan Singh has been in the news as he was serving life imprisonment for instigating the 1994 murder of IAS officer G Krishnaiah.

All Videos

Jharkhand Police seize arms, ammunition from banned Maoist outfit PLFI, one arrested
Jharkhand Police seize arms, ammunition from banned Maoist outfit PLFI, one arrested
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the coastal road project in Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the coastal road project in Mumbai
“Tamil Cinema is moving towards golden age…” Kamal Haasan hails Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’
“Tamil Cinema is moving towards golden age…” Kamal Haasan hails Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’
Uttar Pradesh Police march with the flag before Mathura's local body elections.
Uttar Pradesh Police march with the flag before Mathura's local body elections.
Police seize fake currency notes worth ₹10.50 lakh in Titlagarh, 4 apprehended in Titilagarh, Odisha
Police seize fake currency notes worth ₹10.50 lakh in Titlagarh, 4 apprehended in Titilagarh, Odisha

Trending Videos

Jharkhand Police seize arms, ammunition from banned Maoist outfit PLFI, one arrested
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the coastal road project in Mumbai
“Tamil Cinema is moving towards golden age…” Kamal Haasan hails Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’
Uttar Pradesh Police march with the flag before Mathura's local body elections.
Police seize fake currency notes worth ₹10.50 lakh in Titlagarh, 4 apprehended in Titilagarh, Odisha