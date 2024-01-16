trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710181
Anjali Arora and the Morphed Fake MMS Video Controversy: Under Investigation, Legal Action Expected Soon

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Social media star Anjali Arora has taken a strong stance against the morphed MMS video that circulated widely in August 2022. Claiming severe mental trauma, she has initiated legal action against news portals and YouTube channels for spreading the fabricated content. Anjali, who faced job opportunities loss due to the controversy, has filed a defamation case, alleging damage to her image. The incident gained attention when the video surfaced, falsely associating her with objectionable content.

