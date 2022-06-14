Anjum Chopra weighs in on Mithali Raj: "The longevity is the legacy that she has left behind"

Zee News English spoke to cricketer-turned-broadcaster Anjum Chopra, who has seen Mithali grown from a the next big thing in Indian cricket to a legend. She speaks on Mithali's debut, her legacy and her immense contribution to Indian women's cricket

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

