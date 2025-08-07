videoDetails

Another big accident in Uttarakhand

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 05:06 PM IST

A massive landslide has suddenly occurred near Jogidhara in Jyotirmath of Chamoli district. Within a few seconds, a large piece of the mountain sank into the ground. After the accident, traffic on the Badrinath highway came to a complete halt for a while. However, the administration took immediate action and the road has been reopened. But after the hill cracked in the Jyotirmath area, communication services have completely stopped. Due to this, people coming from outside have been stopped at safe places.