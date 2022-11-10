Another Gujarat Congress MLA quits party ahead of Assembly Polls

| Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

In another jolt to Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, party MLA from Jhalod Bhavesh Katara submitted his resignation to Speaker Nimaben Acharya on November 09. He is the second leader to resign on the same day. Earlier, Congress MLA from Talala constituency in Gujarat, Bhagvanbhai D Barad, tendered his resignation from all posts of INC to Dr Nimaben Acharya. He said that he has decided to quit Congress after consultation with his supporters. He will join the BJP.