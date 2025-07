videoDetails

Another Plane Crash witnessed in Italy's Brescia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

A heart-wrenching accident happened in the European country Italy. There, a plane suddenly fell from the sky amidst the vehicles running on the highway, after which there was chaos there. Just before the accident, the plane was seen flying out of control in the sky above the highway. But before anyone could understand anything, it fell straight on the highway.