Another Train Derails In Odisha Just Days After Balasore Triple Train Accident

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Days after tragic accident in Balasore, another goods train carrying limestone derailed in Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. Reports, suggest multiple wagons of a train carrying limestone fell of track.

