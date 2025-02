videoDetails

Anti Drone System shots down drone near Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 11:40 AM IST

A drone of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has been shot down. It is being told that this drone has been shot down by the anti-drone system. It is being told that this drone was flying near gate number 3.