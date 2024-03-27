Advertisement
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Alleged Corruption while AAP Leaders Protest Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
In Udhampur, AAP leaders take to the streets in protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Union Minister Anurag Thakur questions Kejriwal's transformation, highlighting his past agitation against the Congress party. Thakur accuses Kejriwal of corruption, stating that his arrest reflects the consequences of his alleged dishonesty and "showoff" politics.

