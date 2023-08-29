trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655006
Anurag Thakur inaugurates renovated guest house at NSNIS in Patiala, takes stock of facilities

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated a renovated guest house at the NSNIS in Punjab’s Patiala on August 28. He interacted with the players during his visit to the centre. The Sports Minister also took stock of the facilities at the Institute. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated various projects worth Rs 13 crores.
