Anurag Thakur satirises Congress party's ‘gareebi hatao’ slogan

|Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on November 09 lashed out at the Congress claiming it made tall promises while in power but failed to live up to them. Invoking the Congress's 'Gareebi Hatao' (eradicate poverty) promise, the BJP leader said, "Indira Gandhi raised the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' and even Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi echoed the chanted it. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, too, invoked this slogan. But when I travelled to Amethi (an LS seat which used to be a Congress bastion) during the BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', I saw a long queue of shanties."

