Apple could potentially shelve mechanical volume, power buttons on iPhone 15 Pro

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

The mechanical volume and power buttons on next year's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could be replaced with haptic feedback using solid-state toggles. According to The Verge, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests these buttons could function similarly to the solid-state home button first released on the iPhone 7. Back then the home button could not physically press down but it vibrated in response to touch. The solid-state home button, which is powered by Apple's Taptic Engine, was present on the iPhone 8, as well as the second and third-generation models of the budget-friendly iPhone SE. This would bring the number of Taptic engines inside the iPhone 15 from one to three. Kuo did not mention the base iPhone 15 or the iPhone 15 Plus, so these two models might keep the same clicky power and volume buttons.