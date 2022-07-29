NewsVideos

Apple escapes economic slump, results top estimates

Given the investors are watching Apple closely, the company fairs out well and results are topnotch. In the past, the iPhone maker's loyal and relatively affluent customer base has helped it weather dips better than other consumer brands.

Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 05:30 PM IST
