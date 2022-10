Apple launches new beta firmware update for its AirPods lineup

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

A new beta firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max has been rolled out by American tech giant Apple. According to GSM Arena, the new update has version number 5B5040c, but it's unclear what's new with this update since the company hasn't provided any details about it.