Apple’s mixed-reality headset could launch next March 2023

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

Apple’s mixed reality headset is something we’ve been hearing about for a while now. Recently, a report revealed that the Cupertino-based company is set to start the mass production of the headset in March 2023, with the device costing nearly $2,000. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming headset.