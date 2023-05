videoDetails

AR Rahman's Pune Concert Stopped By Police Citing 10 pm Deadline

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Police stopped a concert of Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman in Maharashtra's Pune city as it went on after the 10 pm deadline, an official said on Monday. After the concert was held here on Sunday, a video went viral on social media platforms in which a police officer was seen walking on the stage and asking Rahman, other artistes and organisers to stop the music show as it was already past 10 o'clock.