Army Chief General Manoj Pande Attends Sovereign's Parade At Royal Military Academy In London

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Army Chief General Manoj Pande attended the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst as the Sovereign’s Representative in the United Kingdom’s London on August 11.

