Around 21 naxalites surrendered in chhattisgarh!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

The soldiers have achieved a big success under the anti-Naxal operation. 29 Naxalites including 21 Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 55 lakh have surrendered in two different districts of Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. A reward of Rs 55 lakh was announced on the Naxalites who surrendered in Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. In Dantewada district of Bastar region, 21 Naxalites including 13 Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 25,50,000 surrendered before the security forces.