Around 6 people burnt to ashes in Hyderabad Firing Incident

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
A massive fire explosion has taken place in Nampally area of ​​Hyderabad. The fire broke out in a warehouse located in Bazaar Ghat area of ​​Nampally. As per latest reports, 6 people have died in this incident.
PM Modi makes huge remark while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon10:44
PM Modi makes huge remark while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes controversial statement against India
Play Icon4:56
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes controversial statement against India
Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
Play Icon5:14
Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas
Play Icon9:37
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas
Several Workers Trapped as Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapses
Play Icon3:28
Several Workers Trapped as Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapses

