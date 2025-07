videoDetails

Around 66 Naxalites surrender in Chattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Naxal Surrender in Chhattisgarh: Big success against Naxalism. Naxalites surrendered in Bastar range. 66 Naxalites carrying rewards surrendered. Ramanna Irpa alias Jagdish, who had a reward of Rs. 25 lakh on his head, was also among them. All of them gave up arms and joined the mainstream.