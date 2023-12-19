trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700496
Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian Bowler To Achieve Remarkable Record Against South Africa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Arshdeep Singh has achieved a milestone that had escaped all other Indian pacers on South African soil. The left-arm bowler made history by becoming the first Indian pacer to secure a five-wicket haul against the Proteas in South Africa.

