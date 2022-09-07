NewsVideos

Arshdeep Singh was disappointed after dropping that catch, says Rohit Sharma amid communal trolling against young pacer

Indian cricket team Skipper Rohit Sharma had words of support for young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh who dropped a crucial catch in his side's first Super Four phase clash against Pakistan.Rohit said that Arshdeep was himself disappointed because it was a catch that could've been taken. While addressing Press Conference after losing against Sri Lanka, the skipper said, “Honestly, guys here don't look too much into social media these days. We don't look much into a few losses or a dropped catch. He (Arshdeep)was himself disappointed because it was a catch that could've been taken.”

|Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:20 PM IST
